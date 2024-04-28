White Pine Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Parametrica Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 148.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.85, for a total transaction of $7,751,361.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,349,148 shares of company stock valued at $649,552,559. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $509.18.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:META traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $443.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,645,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,233,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $494.48 and a 200-day moving average of $404.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.85 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

