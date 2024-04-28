Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Shares Down 4.8%

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 22,550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 20,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Bridger Aerospace Group Stock Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $211.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55.

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridger Aerospace Group stock. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BAER Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Bridger Aerospace Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 48.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

