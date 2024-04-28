ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Short Interest Update

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASX Stock Performance

Shares of ASXFY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,274. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $40.88. ASX has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $48.15.

ASX Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.6078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

