Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 3rd

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Monday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of ERH opened at $9.23 on Friday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.80.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Company Profile
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
