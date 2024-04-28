Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

Easterly Government Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years. Easterly Government Properties has a payout ratio of 424.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Easterly Government Properties to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $15.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

