Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $340.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Wingstop from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $294.17.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $382.56 on Friday. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $383.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $353.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.45%.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WING. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,167,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,915,000 after purchasing an additional 121,134 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,107,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,253,000 after buying an additional 19,540 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Wingstop by 64.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after acquiring an additional 422,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wingstop by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 873,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $224,093,000 after purchasing an additional 531,880 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

