Textron (NYSE:TXT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Textron updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.200-6.400 EPS.

Textron Stock Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $86.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Textron has a twelve month low of $61.27 and a twelve month high of $97.33.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.63.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

