Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WTW. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $318.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $307.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $293.43.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $250.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $278.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.10.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.31%.

Insider Transactions at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total transaction of $299,343.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

