WD Rutherford LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 17.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 47.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $83.85 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.41 and a one year high of $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

