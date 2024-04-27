TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. TransUnion comprises about 1.8% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 172,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 607.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion Stock Up 0.3 %

TransUnion stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,873,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,905,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.91.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.62 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently -29.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded TransUnion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TransUnion

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $117,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,777.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $144,307.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,275 shares of company stock worth $1,204,538 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.