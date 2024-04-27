Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $670.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

MPWR stock opened at $677.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $682.80 and a 200-day moving average of $608.56. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.17). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.08%.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total value of $7,500,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,145,181.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total transaction of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,917,165.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $30,357,479 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Articles

