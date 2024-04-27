Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,497 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,471 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $794,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 74,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.27.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.55.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $651,738. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

