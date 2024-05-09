E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Has $357,000 Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,976,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $8,052,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 411,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 273,257 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,257,000 after purchasing an additional 208,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

SAGE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 889,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,889. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.32. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The stock has a market cap of $742.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.91.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 552.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.53 EPS for the current year.

About Sage Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.