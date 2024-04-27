Spinnaker Trust Has $760,000 Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Spinnaker Trust decreased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Chubb were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.2 %

CB stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,435. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $260.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.52. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,879,483.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,043 shares of company stock worth $29,766,694 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CB. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.89.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

