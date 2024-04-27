Short Interest in Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Declines By 71.3%

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 71.3% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vext Science Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VEXTF traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,347. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.15 and a one year high of C$0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Vext Science

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

