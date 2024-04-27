Short Interest in Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF) Increases By 320.0%

Agfa-Gevaert NV (OTCMKTS:AFGVF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 320.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Agfa-Gevaert Price Performance

Shares of AFGVF opened at C$1.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.80. Agfa-Gevaert has a fifty-two week low of C$1.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.51.

About Agfa-Gevaert

Agfa-Gevaert NV develops, produces, and distributes various analog and digital imaging systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals, Radiology Solutions, and CONOPS. The company's CONOPS segment engages in supply of film and chemicals, as well support services.

