Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Purchased by Callan Capital LLC

Callan Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 260.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $126.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $569.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $75.56 and a 1 year high of $138.28.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

