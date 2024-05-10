China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance
NASDAQ CJJD opened at $2.75 on Monday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $8.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.66.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than China Jo-Jo Drugstores
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Jo-Jo Drugstores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.