Leeward Investments LLC MA Sells 1,633 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.11% of Snap-on worth $17,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 2,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.35, for a total transaction of $690,074.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock worth $14,089,523. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $270.70 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $247.68 and a 12-month high of $298.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Snap-on

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.