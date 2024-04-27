Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $684,000 Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,892,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.88.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $143.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.97. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

