Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in PTC were worth $14,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in PTC by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in PTC by 4,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in PTC by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $180.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.62 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.05.

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. PTC had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $550.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.59 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total transaction of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,415 shares of company stock worth $6,457,478. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

