K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 10,844 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

ACWI traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $107.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,381,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,074. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.73. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $88.33 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.