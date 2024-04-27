iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 66,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 27,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.58. The company had a trading volume of 261,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.94. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.46 and a fifty-two week high of $110.33.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

