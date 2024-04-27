H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie started coverage on H World Group in a report on Friday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on H World Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on H World Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.40.

H World Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of HTHT opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71. H World Group has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $48.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. H World Group had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.99 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H World Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 37,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,511,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 75.9% during the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of H World Group by 57.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H World Group

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

