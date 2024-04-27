Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (GDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Global Dividend Growth Split Stock Up 1.1 %

TSE GDV traded up 0.11 on Friday, hitting 9.93. 17,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,618. Global Dividend Growth Split has a fifty-two week low of 7.65 and a fifty-two week high of 10.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of 9.14. The company has a market cap of $154.81 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

