CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Shares Down 4.1%

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.45. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

CyberAgent Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. CyberAgent had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.