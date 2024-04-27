Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

CROX has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading reiterated a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $135.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Crocs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crocs from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Crocs from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crocs has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $145.17.

CROX opened at $125.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.46. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $146.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.39 million. Crocs had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 61.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle bought 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,951.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 5,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total value of $634,148.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 52,966 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,690.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock worth $4,786,276. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

