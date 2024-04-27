CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading 8.2% Lower This Week

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0535 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $43.13 million and $2.11 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011563 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001386 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00013885 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,084.77 or 1.00016515 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012017 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05585629 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,895,350.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

