E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $213,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 614,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,468,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,678,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,397,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 49,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other news, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.34, for a total transaction of $239,315.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,235.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $145.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.31. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.80 and a 52-week high of $151.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

