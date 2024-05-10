Lincoln National Corp Lowers Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vale were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vale by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 30,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Vale by 7.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Vale by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Stock Performance

VALE opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.3182 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Read Our Latest Report on VALE

About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.