Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Telos were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Telos by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,539,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after buying an additional 1,537,848 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telos by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,697,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after acquiring an additional 816,567 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telos by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 490,269 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 614,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 252,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos Stock Performance

Telos stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $249.25 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Telos Co. has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Telos had a negative net margin of 23.68% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Telos from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

