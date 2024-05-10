MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CFO John Kober Sells 13,666 Shares of Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) CFO John Kober sold 13,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,407,324.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,677.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $101.39 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.22, a PEG ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1,533.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,234,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,250,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,762,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,351,000 after buying an additional 288,408 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after acquiring an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

