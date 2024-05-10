The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Acquired by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $171.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.30) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,847,016.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

