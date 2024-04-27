CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in CBRE Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in CBRE Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in CBRE Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $87.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $98.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,350 shares in the company, valued at $6,766,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,667 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $249,444.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,766,895.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,592 shares of company stock worth $3,675,752. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

