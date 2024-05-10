Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $854,000 Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in AMETEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in AMETEK by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 6.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMETEK

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,178,650.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 5,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.90, for a total value of $1,008,839.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at $17,178,650.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.80.

AMETEK Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $169.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.07 and its 200 day moving average is $166.70. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

