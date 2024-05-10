United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $604,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $454,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 336.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total transaction of $508,105.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,485.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,713 shares of company stock worth $6,747,384 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $689.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $325.91 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $683.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $593.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $600.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

