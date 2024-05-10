Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $281,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 34,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

EPD stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.37. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

