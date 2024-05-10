Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases 119 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,566 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,105 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 93.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,544,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 31.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 749,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,724,000 after buying an additional 179,323 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in UFP Industries by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 107,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in UFP Industries by 24.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,032,000 after acquiring an additional 75,711 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total value of $1,941,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.05, for a total value of $572,302.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,328 shares in the company, valued at $41,437,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 16,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,941,719.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,773.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

UFP Industries stock opened at $119.01 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $128.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is presently 16.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on UFP Industries from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

