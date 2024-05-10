Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Lars Olesen Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00.

Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2858226 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

