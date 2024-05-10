Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Lars Olesen Sells 22,500 Shares of Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Lars Olesen sold 22,500 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.90, for a total value of C$357,750.00.
Pason Systems Price Performance
Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. Pason Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 3.54.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.65 million. Pason Systems had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 24.51%. Analysts forecast that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2858226 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pason Systems Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pason Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Pason Systems
Pason Systems Company Profile
Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pason Systems
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Will the Surge in GameStop Stock Spark a New Meme Craze?
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- 3 Stocks Nancy Pelosi Has Been Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Pason Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pason Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.