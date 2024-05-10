Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 231.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,306 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGO opened at $28.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $29.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.43.

About Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

