Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Shell by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Shell by 1.0% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL opened at $73.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.87.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.59 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

