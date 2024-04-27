American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments increased its position in American Tower by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock opened at $171.63 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $80.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. StockNews.com cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

