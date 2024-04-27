The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,256,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,421,518,000 after buying an additional 187,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 65.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,384,160,000 after buying an additional 2,146,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,063,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,291,563,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,662,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $679,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,554 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,524,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $643,846,000 after acquiring an additional 106,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,563 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.87, for a total transaction of $529,653.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,935,302.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.5 %

SHW stock opened at $306.45 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $221.76 and a one year high of $348.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $340.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.37.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

