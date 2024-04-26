Univest Financial Co. (UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on May 22nd

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th.

Univest Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years. Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Univest Financial has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market capitalization of $606.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.63.

Univest Financial ( NASDAQ:UVSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $71.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that Univest Financial will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Univest Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

