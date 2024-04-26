Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.4% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 9.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 579,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,540 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock traded down $3.27 on Friday, reaching $196.24. The company had a trading volume of 136,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,656. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.83 and its 200 day moving average is $166.46. The company has a market cap of $70.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

