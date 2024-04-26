Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on Tidewater Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares cut Tidewater Renewables from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Renewables has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.31.

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$7.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$257.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.48. Tidewater Renewables has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.35, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

