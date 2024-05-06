Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Barclays

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $211.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.67. The company had a trading volume of 961,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.61 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 170.0% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

