Target Hospitality (TH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $126.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Target Hospitality to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $11.22. 59,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Target Hospitality from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

