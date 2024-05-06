EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by analysts at JMP Securities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

EPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR

EPR Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPR Properties

EPR Properties stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $41.58. 129,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,018. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.64. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $39.65 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,292,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,061,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares during the period. Rush Island Management LP lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1,022.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,026,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,623,000 after buying an additional 934,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter worth $42,761,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EPR Properties

(Get Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.