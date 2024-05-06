Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 22.11% from the stock’s previous close.

CHD has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.56.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.8 %

CHD traded down $0.84 on Monday, hitting $105.27. 186,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,962. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day moving average is $97.88.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,613.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.